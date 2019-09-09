Excited and happy Stratieva continues ERC comeback adventure in Cyprus

Ekaterina Stratieva will continue her FIA European Rally Championship return on the Cyprus Rally later this month.

The 2015 ERC Ladies’ Trophy winner finished second in class on her Barum Czech Rally Zlín comeback last month.



Although she harboured ambitions of tackling more events, she admits the prospect of competing on the Cyprus Rally, which takes place from 27-29 September, was just a dream until main partner Petrol stepped forward.



“I feel so excited and happy,” said the Bulgarian. “The Cyprus Rally will be a big challenge because it’s an unknown race for me and I don’t have so much experience on gravel. I always wanted to participate on this rally but without my partners from Petrol it would have stayed in my dreams.



“Like in Zlín I will have the honour to start with a Peugeot 208 R2, but this time from Saintéloc Racing. I always secretly dreamed and hoped to have a really great team like this to stand behind me. I will trust fully their competence and experience to help me with set-up suggestions for the car on the gravel roads.”



Stratieva has not competed on gravel since 2014 when she took part on the ERC counters in Azores, Greece and Latvia. Her co-driver, Georgi Avramov, meanwhile, has never rallied on a loose-surface event before.

