The organisers of ORLEN 77th Rally Poland have released more details regarding next month’s scheduled FIA European Rally Championship opener.

Ahead of the planned publishing of the supplementary regulations and opening of entries on May 7, event bosses have confirmed the following details about the 100th anniversary edition of the famous gravel rally:



*14 special stages over a timed distance of approximately 200 kilometres



*Mikołajki Arena superspecial stage up first on the evening of June 18 following Free Practice, Qualifying Stage and shakedown earlier in the day



*Itinerary on June 19 consists of seven stages around Elk and Olecko (three repeated tests plus a return to the Mikołajki Arena)



*The itinerary on June 20 begins with four stages around host city Mikołajki *Following service in Mikołajki crews will head on the road to the capital Warsaw via a brand-new stage close to the city ofPrzasnysz



*The final stage follows the route of the legendary cobblestone-paved Karowa Street, ranked as the most famous stage in Polish rallying through its inclusion on Rajd Barbórka



*Finish and prize-giving ceremony set to take place within the grounds of the PGE National Stadium in Warsaw

