Extra time given to crews to enter ERC Rally di Roma Capitale

The entry period for Rally di Roma Capitale has been extended to tomorrow (12 July) in response to travel issues being faced by some crews trying to finalise their travel to the event.

Entries for the FIA European Rally Championship opener had been due to close on 8 July. But with restrictions preventing residents of certain countries reaching Italy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, agreement has been reached to extend the deadline for registering, thereby giving the crews facing difficulties more time to complete their travel plans.



Rally di Roma Capitale organisers have reported that “dozens of important entries and a great number of R5 cars” have been secured for the event, which is scheduled to take place from 24-26 July. More details on how to enter the event are available by clickinghere.

