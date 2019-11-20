Extreme interest: ERC champion* Ingram joins Extreme E Drivers’ Programme

Chris Ingram, who won the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship* in a final-stage decider on Rally Hungary earlier this month, has been inducted into the Extreme E Drivers’ Programme.

The 25-year-old Briton was selected after he declared an interest in competing in the off-road racing series for electric SUVs, which also includes multiple FIA World Rally title winner Sébastien Ogier and double ERC3 champion Zoltán Bessenyey.



Extreme E, due to get underway in February 2021, recently added the Nepalese Himalayas to event locations in the Amazon, Greenland and Saudi Arabia.



It aims to “break the mould in motorsport and entertainment with its E-SUVs racing across five of the world’s most remote and formidable environments that have already been affected by climate change or human interference. The goal: raising awareness, driving sustainability and inspiring action”.



Meanwhile, those included on the Drivers’ Programme will be recommended to teams looking for candidates to fill their Extreme E entries.



*Subject to confirmation of the results by the FIA

