Organisers of Rally Serras de Fafe - Felgueiras - Cabreira e Boticas have released initial details of the 2022 FIA European Rally Championship opener.
The eagerly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from March 11-13 on challenging gravel stages in northern Portugal.
Entries have now opened and close on February 24, while 17 stages are planned over two legs including a new-for-2022 superspecial. The total competitive distance is 198.59 kilometres.
More information:https://rallyserrasdefafe-felgueiras-cabreira-boticas.com
