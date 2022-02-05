Organisers of Rally Serras de Fafe - Felgueiras - Cabreira e Boticas have released initial details of the 2022 FIA European Rally Championship opener.

The eagerly anticipated event is scheduled to take place from March 11-13 on challenging gravel stages in northern Portugal.



Entries have now opened and close on February 24, while 17 stages are planned over two legs including a new-for-2022 superspecial. The total competitive distance is 198.59 kilometres.



More information:https://rallyserrasdefafe-felgueiras-cabreira-boticas.com

Ad

ERC Another ERC boost as WRC Promoter bags new three-year deal with COSMOTE TV 6 HOURS AGO

ERC ERC star Marczyk congratulates Cais for WRC heroics YESTERDAY AT 08:15