Dmitry Feofanov battled the elements on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras to keep in the fight for the FIA ERC2 Championship.
The Latvia-based driver took third place in the production-based category in his Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit. He’s now 15 points behind Javier Pardo in the provisional standings with two scoring opportunities remaining.
“It was really tough, especially [on day one],” Feofanov said. “I thought Azores were difficult but this was the same or even harder. We had so many issues, tyres, gearbox, starter.”
