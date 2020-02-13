Falcón aims to go fast on four in the ERC

Emma Falcón has set “top positions” as her main goal for the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

Canary Islander Falcón, winner of the ERC Ladies’ Trophy in 2018 in a Citroën DS3 R3T, is embarking on her second season aboard a Citroën C3 R5. And after adapting to the top-of-the-range French machine in 2019, Falcón wants to make more progress during the upcoming campaign.



The 29-year-old will begin her 2020 ERC bid on her home event, Rally Islas Canarias, in May before contesting the European championship’s remaining sealed-surface rounds, namely Rally di Roma Capitale, Barum Czech Rally Zlín and Rally Hungary.



“I'm very happy to be back in the FIA ERC with our Citroën C3 R5,” said Falcón, who will also tackle a programme of national and local-level events in 2020 in her Rally2-specification car. “My main goal is to be near the top positions of the overall classification.”



Hungary for a new adventure

While Falcón has previous experience of Rally di Roma Capitale and Barum Czech Rally Zlín, November’s Rally Hungary is unchartered territory for the Lanzarote-based driver. “I know Roma and Barum but Hungary is going to be new for me so it will be an exciting season for us,” she said.



Carrera recruited

With previous co-driver Eduardo González no longer available, Falcón has recruited Cándido Carrera for the 2020 season. Carrera is best known for his partnership with José Suárez, which included a six-event ERC1 Junior Championship campaign with the Peugeot Rally Academy in 2017. “Cándido has a lot of international experience and we are very excited with the season that we have ahead,” Falcón said.



Did you know?

While Gran Canaria-born Falcón is best known for her exploits in Citroën rally cars, she actually used a Peugeot 208 R2 to secure the ERC Ladies’ Trophy title on Rally Liepāja in 2018 when she beat Catie Munnings in a final-round decider.



Where to watch Emma Falcón in 2020?

Rally Islas Canarias, 7-9 May; Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy), 24-26 July; Barum Czech Rally Zlín, 28-30 August; Rally Hungary, 6-8 November.

The post Falcón aims to go fast on four in the ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.