Former ERC Ladies’ Trophy winner Emma Falcón says she ‘learned a lot’ on her return to the FIA European Rally Championship on Rally Islas Canarias last month.

The Canary Islander finished P22 in the mixed conditions at the wheel of a Citroën C3 R5.

“Not really good but it was tricky for the first time in this car these conditions,” said Falcón. “We were learning a lot this weekend.”

