Falcón: learning comes first in ERC

ERC Ladies’ Trophy winner Emma Falcón admits learning must come first during her maiden season at R5 level.

The Canary Islander will contest Rally di Roma Capitale for a third time this week but her first at the wheel of the Escuderia Fuertwagen Motorsport Citroën C3 R5 she shares with co-driver Eduardo González.



“This is one of the rallies that I most like and enjoy but it’s my first participation with the R5 car,” said ERC1 Junior contender Falcón. “This year has been about getting acquainted with the car. Hopefully next year we participate in more events.”



Falcón finished sixth in ERC3 and second in the ERC Ladies’ Trophy in Rome last season.

