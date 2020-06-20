Falcon shows her true ERC colours

Image credit: ERC
Emma Falcón has revealed her car’s new look for the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.
The Canary Islander’s Citroën C3 R5 will feature a striking black, grey and white design with fluorescent yellow flashes.
She is planning selected ERC appearances this season with next month’s Rally di Roma Capitale on her original event schedule.
