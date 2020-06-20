Falcon shows her true ERC colours

-

Emma Falcón has revealed her car’s new look for the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

The Canary Islander’s Citroën C3 R5 will feature a striking black, grey and white design with fluorescent yellow flashes.



She is planning selected ERC appearances this season with next month’s Rally di Roma Capitale on her original event schedule.



Photos:Facebook.com/EmmaFalconDriver

