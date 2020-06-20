ERC

Falcon shows her true ERC colours

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Emma Falcón has revealed her car’s new look for the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship.

The Canary Islander’s Citroën C3 R5 will feature a striking black, grey and white design with fluorescent yellow flashes.

She is planning selected ERC appearances this season with next month’s Rally di Roma Capitale on her original event schedule.

Photos:Facebook.com/EmmaFalconDriver

The post Falcon shows her true ERC colours appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

What's On

