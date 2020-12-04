Nineteen-year-old Munster, the younger brother of ERC1 Junior star Grégoire, shrugged off his lack of experience to finish runner-up in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category behind Ken Torn.



But as Munster explained afterwards, the impressive result would not have been possible had it not been for the efforts of BMA Motorsport, the leading team run by his father and former ERC regular Bernard Munster.



“On the start of the week it was not so good because we had a quite big impact in testing,” Charles Munster explained. “Thanks to the mechanics we are here and thanks to the team, this is a huge thanks to them because they make an incredible job to let us start the rally.



“My father found a [replacement] car that we could use and the mechanic changed everything from it to the car of Mavisa Sport that we borrowed. So big thanks to the team and to Mavisa for giving us the car.”



Munster also had to overcome a power issue on the closing loop of stages to ensure he could reach the finish.



“On the last loop, the first two stages the engine was only on two cylinders, we had a spark plug issue and on the stage mode it doesn’t work at all,” the Luxembourg driver explained. “We need to drive two stages in the road mode but we kept pushing because Amaury [Molle] was not so far behind [after his problems]. But we changed the spark plug in the road section and the car worked perfectly after that.



“It was my first ERC, we kept going and we had some good pace, always faster and faster to the first and I will enjoy to come back for sure but we will see later.”



Pictured from left to right are Charles Munster, Bernard Munster and Grégoire Munster