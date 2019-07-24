Fan favourite: 90,000 visit Rome’s ERC counter

An estimated 90,000 fans visited Rally di Roma Capitale with more than 35,000 flocking to Ostia where the FIA European Rally Championship counter was decided with two runs through a spectacular seaside superspecial on Sunday evening.

Based on data gathered by safety marshals working on the rally, event organiser Motorsport Italia estimated that 54,000 fans watched the stage action in the provinces of Rome and Frosinone.



Max Rendina, the driving force behind Rally di Roma Capitale, said: “Our event has been dedicated to the people and the territory. We are motorsport enthusiasts and we try to involve as much people as possible with our passion and we are addressing not only the people living in the territory, but also people coming to visit these unique places in the world due to their historic importance, but also natural beauties.



“Rally di Roma Capitale and its side initiatives involved a lot of people and numbers are growing constantly, as is the media attention towards this rally. The capital and the whole territory involved have responded well once again as a constructive collaboration between all the people involved is necessary to produce a successful event and to make it grow. It still has a lot to offer.”



Approximately 1000 people were involved in organisation of Rally di Roma Capitale, which joined the ERC roster in 2017. Meanwhile, the Ostia figure includes fans who visited the various attractions and displays on Saturday.

