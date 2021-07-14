Łukasz Lewandowski had fan power to thank for getting him back on track in the FIA European Rally Championship recently.

Co-driven by compatriot Adrian Sadowski, the Polish driver finished seventh in the ERC3 section of Rally Liepāja earlier this month, despite his moment on the first stage of his fast-paced gravel counter.









“It was on the first stage and there was a Tarmac section,” Lewandowski explained. “On the braking, I don’t know why, perhaps I was just braking too late, we almost made it, I pulled the handbrake, but we didn’t manage to turn so it was like a slow, soft roll. Nothing big happened, the car ended up on the roof with a broken windscreen, which we had to replace. Thankfully the spectators were there and helped us to come back on the road so a big thank you to them, we could continue. Unfortunately, we lost over three minutes so it became a different rally for us.”









Undeterred, Lewandowski battled back from P18 in class to finish seventh and extend his points-scoring run in ERC3.









“We keep our pace on the second day and we are very happy for this,” he said. “The only regret was when we rolled. Other than that it was perfect for us and the car was fine.”

