Top Racing, commercial partner of PZM 76th Rally Poland, has prepared 33 fan zones to make the experience of watching the FIA European Rally Championship from 28-30 June even more memorable.

Well sign-posted, positioned to maximise spectator safety and with toilets and other necessary facilities, some fan zones provide camping and opportunities to fly over selected stages by helicopter, while there will also be a Rally Kids Zone at Mikołajki Arena.



Some of the recommended fan zones are as follows:



Saturday 29 June

SS Olecko: Zajdy and Rosochackie

SS Paprotki: Górkło

SS Stare Juchy: Dobra Wola



Sunday 30 June

SS Gmina Mrągowo: Dłużec and Grabowo

SS Mikołajki Max: Nowe Sady and Cimowo



Clickherefor more information, including details of how to buy the Rally Pass.

The post Fans get 33 opportunities to watch ERC action in Poland appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.