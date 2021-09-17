Fans were out in force for the traditional pre-Azores Rallye autograph session in Ponta Delegada yesterday evening.
Ahead of round five of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship, event organisers arranged a dedicated area in the Portas do Mar with access tightly controlled and various sanitary conditions in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.
The 55th Azores Rallye is taking place 18 months later than originally planned due to the pandemic and is set to provide one of the highlights of the ERC season.
Useful resources:
ClickHEREfor the leg one start order
ClickHEREfor the itinerary
ClickHEREfor live timing
ClickHEREfor how to watch live
ClickHEREfor how to listen to ERC Radio
The 55th Azores Rallye is taking place 18 months later than originally planned due to the pandemic and is set to provide one of the highlights of the ERC season.
Useful resources:
ClickHEREfor the leg one start order
ClickHEREfor the itinerary
ClickHEREfor live timing
ClickHEREfor how to watch live
ClickHEREfor how to listen to ERC Radio
ERC
It’s go, go, go Guerra as Mexican makes ERC debut
The post Fans meet their ERC heroes in the Azores appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
No Mad Max-style driving from me in ERC, says Nore
ERC
ERC live from Azores