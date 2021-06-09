The 100th anniversary of Poland’s round of the FIA European Rally Championship will take place without fans watching on the stages.

Organisers of ORLEN 77th Rally Poland, which opens the ERC season from June 18-20, were forced to confirm the event’s behind-closed-doors status despite the partial easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the country.









It means no designated spectator zones will be created along the rally route, while access to the Mikołajki Arena superspecial and event closing Karowa Street stage in the capital Warsaw is also prohibited.









An update published at Rajdpolski.pl read: “All documents that were submitted to the relevant authorities a few weeks ago had to take into account the regulations in force at that time. Changing the arrangements leading to the receipt of consent for mass events is no longer possible for procedural reasons.”









Details of how to watch ORLEN 77th Rally Poland from home will be announced in due course.

