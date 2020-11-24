Each year, the FIA European Rally Championship counter attracts thousands of fans to the stages.



However, following guidelines from the local government’s Ministry of Health, the 44th running of the event – and today’s official test – are being held behind closed doors with the Rally Islas Canarias organisers pleading with fans to keep away from the stages.



A statement from the event organisers read: “The organisation strongly asks the fans for their understanding and, above all, their collaboration. If the indicated health and safety control conditions are not met, the Race Director, at the request of the competent authority, will suspend the scheduled activity.



“To guarantee the correct development of this event in each of its areas, the 44 Rally Islas Canarias will have the support of the Guardia Civil, both traffic, rural and public order, as well as local, national and Canary Islands’ police. Members of civil protection from each of the municipalities will also join, as well as the organisation's own marshals.”



How to follow Rally Islas Canarias from home

While stage access won’t be allowed for fans, they can still follow all the action from the event, which it takes place from this Thursday until Saturday. And here’s how:



There will be live coverage onFacebookandYouTubeof thepre-event press conferencefrom 17h45 local time on Thursday November 26. The press conference will be conducted in English and Spanish.



On Friday November 27,SS1will be live onFacebookandYouTubefrom 10h19 followed bySS8at 16h10.



Spanish motorsport governing body’s RFEDA is arranging a live stream ofSS9, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria – DISA at 18h33.



On Saturday November 28,SS11 (10h29) andSS17(15h45) will also be shown as they happen onFacebookandYouTube.



The ERC’s live stage coverage includes footage from the ERC’s camera in the sky and from the stage finish lines where reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes will get instant reaction from the leading drivers.



Daily highlights will be shown on Eurosport and Eurosport Player at 23h00 CET on Friday and 00h30 CET on Sunday, while a number of videos will be published onFIAERC.comandYouTubebefore, during and after the rally.



TheERC All Accessmagazine show will be broadcast on Eurosport at 00h30 CET on December 2, while the extendedRally Reviewprogramme is distributed to global broadcasters.



Televisión Canariawill broadcast a 70-minute round-up programme at 18h00 local time on November 29.



Regular news updates and live timing:Available atFIAERC.com



ERC Radio:Live from the end of stages. Available atFIAERC.comor download the official ERC App.



