Fast family: Igavenš takes ERC2 podium on debut with co-driving son

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

-

Ainārs Igavenš was on form when he made his debut in the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC2 category in his native Latvia last weekend.

Despite the fact it was his first start of 2020, Igavenš finished Rally Liepāja second in class alongside his co-driving son Ralfs Igavenš.

“The weekend was amazing together with my Dad,” said Igavenš driver. “My dad hadn’t rallied for quite a long time but we tried to get some speed. In the end we are in the podium and we are very, very happy.”

The post Fast family: Igavenš takes ERC2 podium on debut with co-driving son appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

