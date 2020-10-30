Vogel took part on the inaugural Rally Hungary in 2019 and will be in action on the Nyíregyháza event once againalong with co-driver Ivett Notheisz.



This time, however, Vogel is eligible for ERC3 points and will look to build on her impressive appearance on Rally di Roma Capitale in the summer, when she finished fifth out of 19 starters in her Roger Racing Team Ford Fiesta.



“We are over the moon to attend again in FIA ERC especially in Hungary,” said Vogel. “Our first ERC event was here last year so this is the only venue of the ERC 2020 calendar where we have experiences and where we know the stages. It’s a pleasure to compete in front of the Hungarian fans among these incredible drivers who are in the field.”



New Fiesta for home ERC round

“We tried the brand-new Ford Fiesta Rally4 for the first time at our last race, the Eger Rally, in September,” said Vogel. “It was another local challenge for us where we finished P7 in the 2WD category. Our common work with Orsák Rallysport is excellent, they always give us a perfect car with perfect set-ups during the race weekends. We are really joyful to back in Rally Hungary and we hope our hard work will pay off.”