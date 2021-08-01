Callum Devine reckoned his fast-paced final day helped to make up for his earlier Rally di Roma Capitale delay.

The Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy driver finished P19 among the FIA European Rally Championship-registered crews after he picked up a damaged tyre on day one on what was his first outing on asphalt in a Ford Fiesta Rally2.



Despite the setback, Devine bounced back to clock a third fastest stage time on the final afternoon of the Italian event.



“The pace has been pretty crazy but we were happy we could keep improving ourselves and get a lot closer to the guys in the front,” said Devine, who was co-driven by fellow Irishman James Fulton. “After the puncture there was nothing really else for it so we were happy to get through it.



“Without the puncture we could have bene on the outskirts of the top 10 maybe, but it’s hard to know because it was hard to get motivated after the puncture and hard to get back into the swing of things when you are not in the battle. But we were learning all the time and that was the game on the final day.”

