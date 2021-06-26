Craig Breen’s capture of three stage wins on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland last weekend not only helped to make up for his leg one exit – but his rapid performance for Team MRF Tyres also gave him a ‘good feeling’.

Breen was in the top five on the FIA European Rally Championship season opener when he was forced out on stage seven with broken suspension.



But his comeback on Sunday was hugely impressive with three stage wins and second-place leg points aboard the Hyundai i20 R5 he shares with co-driver Paul Nagle.



“We learned that the tyres are going in a good direction, to be able to get the three stage wins was important,” said Irishman Breen. “It was enjoyable, good to get back out in the car again and to get some good mileage. It feels good to be on the pace, it takes a bit of time to get back into the R5 car again [after the World Rally Car], it’s difficult to get your mind back into it again. But it came good in the end and we have to be quite happy about everything.”

