ERC
Fast to faster: Solberg Jr ready for ERC power step
Oliver Solberg will join the FIA European Rally Championship’s top tier on Rally Liepāja, stepping up from R2 to R5 level for his second appearance in the all-action contest.
Solberg has registered for ERC1 Junior points and will drive a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 on the high-speed gravel event.
“I did this rally last year in an R2 car and it was very fast,” said Petter Solberg’s 17-year-old son. “Now I’m driving an R5 car it will be very, very fast. It’s my first time in the Polo on gravel so I will just try to do my best as I have no expectations.
“I know some of the drivers I will be competing against and I know they will be very fast, guys like Sesks and Ingram. But I try not to focus on them, I just focus on my job and build my experience because I’ve not done many rallies in the car and the two I have done were on snow. So this rally is all about learning and being smart.”
