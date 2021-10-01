The fastest 25 RC2 drivers on the Qualifying Stage for Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras will take part in the Start Order Selection after a rules waiver was applied for round six of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship season.

It means the drivers of all Rally2 and Rally2 Kit Cars that are classified on this afternoon’s Qualifying Stage will be required to select their starting position for Saturday’s opening leg at 18h00 local time.



Prior to the 55th Azores Rallye, where the same waiver was granted, the top 15 drivers after the Qualifying Stage took part in the Start Order Selection. However, to counter instances of drivers recording slower times to finish outside the top 15 and avoid risking having to run higher up the order by picking earlier, there is now an allowance for organisers of gravel events to apply for a waiver to increase the Start Order Selection participants from 15 to 25.

