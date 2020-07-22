-

Dmitry Feofanov expects his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X to be fixed for the start of Rally di Roma Capitale on Friday.

The ERC2 contender rolled during the official test in Strangolagalli yesterday (Tuesday) as he prepares for only his second start on asphalt.



But his Prospeed mechanics had completed the initial repair at the service area close to the test stage ahead of a full repair at the event service park in Fiuggi.



“It was very soft, I tried to have a high speed before the one corner and tried to push a bit more but it was too slippery there so that was the reason [why we rolled],” explained Feofanov, who confirmed he and co-driver Normunds Kokins were unharmed in the incident. “It was a left corner after a pretty long straight. I think [we were doing] 140kph, something like this. Until the last second, I thought it would be just stopped but at the very last moment it just rolled. I think the car will be fine [for the rally].”



Rally di Roma Capitale will mark Feofanov’s second start on Tarmac after he competed on Rally Internazionale del Casentino at the beginning of July.



“I tried Tarmac for the first time three weeks ago, it was good, I liked it and feel more comfortable now because it’s my second Tarmac rally,” Feofanov said. “I didn’t expect so much fun after gravel but I found it to be really cool so I hope we can show some results and be on the podium. But I don’t like to do these kinds of forecasts, I try to do my best.”



Photo:Julian Porter/ERC Radio

ERC Melegari gets set for ERC2 action 14 HOURS AGO

The post Feofanov confident of Roma ERC start after rolling at 140kph appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC New team, new co-driver but the “love and happiness” remain for ERC1 Junior champion Mares 17 HOURS AGO