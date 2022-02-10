Dmitry Feofanov is considering an FIA ERC3 campaign in 2022 following a recent test in a Ford Fiesta Rally3.
In line with the FIA Rally Sporting Pyramid, ERC3 is for four-wheel-drive Rally3 cars only from this season and the category is among the 2021 ERC2 event winner’s options for the year ahead.
“My rally plans for 2022 and ERC in particular are not clear yet, but I will have answers before March,” said Feofanov, who drove a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X and Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit in the ERC last year. “Meanwhile I am trying the Rally3 car and have just returned from two days of testing in Lapland where I made my first kilometres with the Fiesta. The car is nice and easy to drive and for sure I will consider to drive it on the ERC stages if I make the decision to participate.”
Feofanov will try the Fiesta Rally3 in competition when he contests Rallijs Sarma in Latvia this Saturday (February 12). Normunds Kokins will co-drive the M-Sport Poland-built car.
