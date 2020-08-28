Flying the Latvian flag on the side of his Mitsubishi Lancer, the Russia-born driver had been on course to finish second behind winner Tibor Érdi Jr when he was delayed on stage seven with a power issue.



Despite the setback, Feofanov reached the finish in third place in the production-based category alongside co-driver Normunds Kokins.



“We lost the power after five kilometres of stage seven and lost second place,” Feofanov explained. “After this everything was clear, I just needed to finish and third place was good.”



After finishing fifth on Rally di Roma Capitale last month, Feofanov’s gravel experience was always going to make him a podium contender in Latvia.



“I felt very comfortable, the speed was good and I was satisfied with my performance,” he said. “We started very carefully then we added on every stage a bit of speed.”