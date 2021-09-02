Dmitry Feofanov continues to top the FIA ERC2 order despite failing to go the distance on both legs of Barum Czech Rally Zlín last weekend.

Feofanov suffered consecutive retirements in his Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit, which meant he failed to score points for the first time in 2021.



However, his strong start to the season – which included a maximum score on Rally Liepāja in July – means he remains at the top of the ERC2 table with 92 points, albeit level with Abarth Rally Cup ace Dariusz Poloński.

