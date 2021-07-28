Dmitry Feofanov continues to top the ERC2 order in the FIA European Rally Championship after he extended his 100 per cent scoring run on Rally di Roma Capitale.

The Latvia-based driver finished fourth in class on Italy’s ERC counter last weekend on his least-favoured asphalt and on his first outing on Tarmac in his Suzuki Swift Rally2 Kit.



“It was a tough rally and the second day was very long,” said Feofanov, who switched to his old Mitsubishi Lancer to win ERC2 on Rally Liepāja earlier this month. “We are of course much faster compared to the [Mitsubishi Lancer] Evolution from one year ago, five seconds per kilometre sure. But the guys in front have more experience on Tarmac and I have to accept this and try to learn again and again.”



Feofanov, who is co-driven by Normunds Kokins, overcame a spin and a front-right puncture on the final leg of Rally di Roma Capitale to maintain his advantage at the top of the title table, which stands at 12 points ahead of Javier Pardo after three rounds.

