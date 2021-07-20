Dmitry Feofanov has a double advantage over his FIA ERC2 rivals heading into Rally di Roma Capitale this week.

With the exception of Roberto Gobbin, Csába Juhasz and Dariusz Poloński, Feofanov has previous experience of the Italian asphalt event to call upon, while four of his key rivals, Victor Cartier, Javier Pardo, Michał Pryczek and Joan Vinyes, are all Roma rookies.









Feofanov also holds the edge over his ERC2 rivals after his maiden victory in the category on Rally Liepāja earlier this month handed him a 23-point lead over Pryczek and a 30-point margin over Pardo, the class winner on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland, who didn’t include Rally Liepāja on his schedule.









After contesting his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, Feofanov reverts back to the Suzuki Swift R4lly S he drove to second place in Poland.

