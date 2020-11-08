Feofanov, who is co-driven Normunds by Kokins, started the sealed-surface event third in the standings and five points behind joint leaders Tibor Érdi Jr and Zelindo Melegari, having scored on the opening three events of the season.



He was on course to finish Rally Hungary in third position in his Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X until trouble struck on SS11, as co-driver Kokins, explained: “I think we hit some rock and after that we had problems with the oil cooler or something else and we have a big oil leak in the engine.”



Feofanov’s retirement has promoted Andrea Mabellini to third in class behind Melegari with Martin Rada in fourth heading to the closing trio of stages. Hungarian hero Érdi Jr leads by more than five minutes having gone fastest in class on all 13 stages run so far.