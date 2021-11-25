Dmitry Feofanov completed a hugely successful second season in the FIA ERC2 Championship with third place in class on Rally Islas Canarias, a result that secured the runner-up spot in the provisional standings.

The Latvia-based driver has been on fine form throughout the season, shrugging off his limited experience to post a number of impressive results, including a breakthrough maiden ERC2 category victory on Rally Liepāja in July.



He started Rally Islas Canarias in the fight for the ERC2 title with Javier Pardo only for a puncture on leg one to wreck his hopes of championship success.

Ad

ERC It’s Cruz time as Enrique shines in ERC 6 HOURS AGO

ERC History-making ERC champion** co-driver Fernandez ready for more YESTERDAY AT 11:04