Launched for the 2019 season, the Abarth Rally Cup provides drivers of various ages, and with differing levels of experience, the chance to compete on international-standard events on gravel and asphalt in the spectacular rear-wheel-drive scorpion-badged sportscars from Italy.



Backed up by extensive media coverage, technical support and an on-event spare parts service, Abarth Rally Cup contenders will chase a round-by-round prize money pool of €24,000 per event, plus an end-of-season bonus of €25,000.



Because the Abarth 124 rally is built to the FIA’s RGT regulations, Abarth Rally Cup competitors are eligible for ERC2 points and the coveted FIA title awarded to the winner of the European championship’s production-based category.



Jean-Baptiste Ley, the ERC Co-ordinator, said: “It’s really good news the Abarth Rally Cup will continue as part of the ERC in 2021 and we thank Abarth for putting their faith in the championship for a third season running. The Abarth Rally Cup not only provides drivers with an alternative route into international rallying and the ERC2 category in particular, it has also encouraged drivers of real ability to prove their talent in the ERC, while rewarding them with a very attractive prize package in the process. We can’t wait to watch the Abarth 124 rally in action in the ERC again in 2021.”



For 2021, the Abarth Rally Cup will consist of four events on asphalt and two on gravel. The calendar and prize money allocation are detailed below:



Abarth Rally Cup 2021 calendar:

Round 1: Rally Islas Canarias (Asphalt), May 6-8, 2021

Round 2: 77th Rally Poland (Gravel), June 18-20, 2021

Round 3: Rally Liepāja (Latvia, gravel), July 1-3, 2021

Round 4: Rally di Roma Capitale (Italy, asphalt), July 23-25, 2021

Round 5: 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín (Asphalt), August 27-29, 2021

Round 6: Rally Hungary (Asphalt), October 22-24, 2021



Round-by-round prize money:

First position: €10,000

Second position: €8,000

Third position: €6,000



End-of-season cash prize for Abarth Rally Cup winner:€25,000



Recent ERC Abarth Rally Cup title winners

2020:Andrea Mabellini (Italy)

2019:Andrea Nucita (Italy)



More Abarth Rally Cup information:Francesco Italo Senesi,francescoitalo.senesi@stellantis.com



**€85,000 is the maximum a driver could earn if they won all six Abarth Rally Cup rounds and the title

***Subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council approval