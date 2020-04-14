FIA ERC calendar adjusted as all are urged to follow official advice and stay safe at home

Rally Liepāja will be postponed until later on in the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship season after Latvian government restrictions imposed in response to the coronavirus pandemic were extended.

The event had been set to run from 29-31 May but will now be rescheduled following consultation between event promoter RA Events, ERC promoter Eurosport Events, the FIA and all relevant authorities.



Although it is the firm intention to announce the replacement date as quickly as possible in accordance with official guidelines, the personal safety of all remains the absolute priority and will not be compromised.



While every effort is being made to deliver the planned eight-round calendar in 2020, the thoughts of the entire ERC family are with those people whose loved ones have passed or have fallen ill as a result of COVID-19. Many jobs have been lost and people find themselves in very challenging situations so it is vitally important that all advice is followed and people stay safe and stay home.



The 2020 ERC season is now set to begin on 77th Rally Poland from 26-28 June.

