The 2021 FIA European Rally Championship is set for a spectacular start in mid-June when ORLEN 77th Rally Poland hosts the upcoming ERC season kick-off.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2021, ORLEN 77th Rally Poland is a thrill-seeker’s paradise with high-speed gravel stages through stunning scenery in the country’s Masuria lake district offering an exciting challenge for drivers and their teams.



Taking over from the postponed Azores Rallye as the opening round of the overall FIA ERC, ORLEN 77th Rally Poland is also round one of ERC Junior, ERC3 Junior, ERC2, ERC3, the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams, Abarth Rally Cup and Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT. In addition, ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory members will benefit from a number of incentives on this event.



Jean-Baptiste Ley, ERC Co-ordinator, Eurosport Events, said:“Opening the 2021 ERC season on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland is really good for the championship, our stakeholders and our fans. It’s an established and very well run and promoted event and a real proven product with plenty of heritage, just like the ERC. A round of the ERC for many years, the event never fails to deliver great action from the top drivers and teams who take part. We can’t wait for the 100th anniversary edition to begin.”



New era begins in Poland

History will be made on ORLEN 77th Rally Poland when the restructured FIA ERC Junior Championship for Rally3 cars on Pirelli tyres begins. Providing a clear and accessible step between Rally4 and Rally2 machinery, the FIA’s Rally3 category marks the start of an exciting new era for regional rallying with a four-wheel-drive car designed to be affordable and easy and fun to drive.



Special occasions call for special moments

For the jubilee edition, providing health and safety considerations allow in accordance with the COVID-19 pandemic, capital city Warsaw – where the first Rally Poland began on July 23, 1921 – is set to host the deciding special stage under plans being put in place by the Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.



Scheduled from June 18-20, the ERC season-opening ORLEN 77th Rally Poland will be based in the picturesque city of Mikołajki, its home since 2005. Following Free Practice and the Qualifying Stage on June 18, the famous Mikołajki Arena hosts the first timed stage that evening. The action on Saturday and Sunday will be based in and around Mikołajki. However, a liaison section south will be followed for the penultimate stage on Sunday afternoon ahead of the final stage and finish in Warsaw on Sunday evening. Supplementary regulations will be available from May 7, when entries open.

