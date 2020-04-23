FIA Motorsport Games featuring rally for ERC-style cars postponed to 2021

-

The first appearance of ERC-style Rally2 and Rally4 cars in the FIA Motorsport Games has been delayed after the second edition of the event was put back one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the multidisciplinary motorsport event with a national focus announced earlier this year that a rally would be added to the roster of events taking place at Circuit Paul Ricard in France from 23-25 October. However, the decision has now been taken to postpone the event until 22-24 October 2021.



FIA President Jean Todt said: “Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 crisis, we have decided to postpone the 2020 FIA Motorsport Games to next year. It will leave the opportunity to ASNs, the teams and our promoter to be better prepared.”



Rally2 (formerly R5) and Rally4 (formerly R2) cars dominate the FIA European Rally Championship entry lists numerically, although Group N-style production cars, Rally5 cars and the RGT-specification Abarth 124 rally are also eligible for use.

