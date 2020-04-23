ERC

FIA Motorsport Games featuring rally for ERC-style cars postponed to 2021

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
an hour ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

-

The first appearance of ERC-style Rally2 and Rally4 cars in the FIA Motorsport Games has been delayed after the second edition of the event was put back one year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the multidisciplinary motorsport event with a national focus announced earlier this year that a rally would be added to the roster of events taking place at Circuit Paul Ricard in France from 23-25 October. However, the decision has now been taken to postpone the event until 22-24 October 2021.

FIA President Jean Todt said: “Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 crisis, we have decided to postpone the 2020 FIA Motorsport Games to next year. It will leave the opportunity to ASNs, the teams and our promoter to be better prepared.”

Rally2 (formerly R5) and Rally4 (formerly R2) cars dominate the FIA European Rally Championship entry lists numerically, although Group N-style production cars, Rally5 cars and the RGT-specification Abarth 124 rally are also eligible for use.

#RaceAgainstCovid: ERC partner P1 Racing Fuels joins COVID-19 fight#RaceAgainstCovid: ERC partner P1 Racing Fuels joins COVID-19 fight
ERC

#RaceAgainstCovid: ERC partner P1 Racing Fuels joins COVID-19 fight

YESTERDAY AT 04:00

The post FIA Motorsport Games featuring rally for ERC-style cars postponed to 2021 appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

Gravel is great in ERCGravel is great in ERC
ERC

Gravel is great in ERC

21/04/2020 AT 04:00
High-speed FIA ERC action Rally Liepaja-style planned for this summerHigh-speed FIA ERC action Rally Liepaja-style planned for this summer
ERC

High-speed FIA ERC action Rally Liepaja-style planned for this summer

20/04/2020 AT 10:00
Related Topics
ERC
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous article#RaceAgainstCovid: ERC partner P1 Racing Fuels joins COVID-19 fight
Next articleWTCR driver signings and how they happened