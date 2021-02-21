Spanish motorsport federation RFEDA (Real Federación Española de Automovilismo)'s talent-backing initiative has helped young prospects Efrén Llarena and Pep Bassas step up from national to international level with ERC3 Junior prize drives in 2018 and 2020 after they claimed the Spanish Beca Júnior R2 title in 2017 and 2019 respectively.



Last season, Rallye Team Spain secured the coveted FIA European Rally Championship for Teams to underline the success of the project. The FIA Sport Newsletter promotes the work of the various FIA Sporting Member Clubs.