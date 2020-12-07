Finn Jari Huttunen, runner-up to Chris Ingram in Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior in 2017, clinched the FIA World Rally Championship 3 title in a Hyundai i20 R5, while Tom Kristensson, who finished second to Mārtiņš Sesks in ERC3 Junior in 2018, claimed the FIA Junior World Rally Championship.



Huttunen (pictured right), who also made appearances in ERC1 in 2018 and 2019 and twice finished on PZM Rally Poland in a Hyundai i20 R5, said: “It is an amazing feeling to win the title. I have to thank my team, our sponsors and everyone who was helping me. It has been incredible to drive the i20 R5 this season and we have had an almost perfect year.”



Kristensson, from Sweden, took the Junior world title at his second attempt having trailed Sesks starting the Monza showdown driving a Ford Fiesta Rally4 prepared by M-Sport Poland.



“It's the best day of my life for sure,” said Kristensson, who was beaten to the ERC3 Junior title by Sesks in 2018. “This season has been really tough and to be here and be the world champion is amazing.”



The ERC3 Junior Championship was established for the 2014 season to provide an opportunity for young drivers stepping up from national level to showcase their talent on an international stage with Stéphane Lefebvre beating Andrea Crugnola to the inaugural crown. Emil Bergvikst, Marijan Griebel, Chris Ingram, Efrén Llarena are former champions, while Ken Torn came out on top this season ahead of Pep Bassas and Amaury Molle.



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport