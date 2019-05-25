Fiesta five alive in ERC

Five of the new-for-2019 Ford Fiesta R2Ts will be in action in the FIA European Rally Championship this weekend.

Pedro Antunes, Erik Cais, Jean-Baptiste Franceschi, Gregor Jeets and Ken Torn will all have the M-Sport Poland-developed machine at their disposal on Rally Liepāja.



The quintet is eligible for the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, which Franceschi won on Rally Islas Canarias earlier this month.

