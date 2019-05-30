Fiesta time as Antunes claims ERC3 Junior stage win on first Rally Liepaja

Pedro Antunes delivered a stage-winning performance as he experienced Rally Liepāja’s high-speed gravel stages and his Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta R2T for the first time.

Eventually finishing sixth in the FIA ERC3 Junior category, Antunes felt he could have been higher up the order in his FPAK Portugal Team ERC entry, despite the unfamiliarity of his surroundings following a pre-event car change.



“I was happy to be at the finish,” said Antunes, who is co-driven by fellow Portuguese Paulo Lopes. “It was too much new things but I enjoyed it a lot. There are some crazy stages, so fast but beautiful.



“In stage three we went straight ahead in a junction and we lost some time. We started leg two well with a win in the first stage but then we were more careful. Without those mistakes we could have been higher up in the classification.”

