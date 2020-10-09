After suffering early frustration on Rally Fafe Montelongo, Sergio Cuesta didn’t give up and battled back to finish fifth in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship category.
Cuesta had high hopes for the Portuguese event after switching to a Ford Fiesta Rally4 in the build-up. But he was out five corners from the start of the first special stage.
His co-driver, Alejandro Lopez, explained what went wrong. “On the first corner with mud we go out a little bit but we hit a telegraph pole and the rear side was very bad so we had to retire. But we came back, we very careful in the slippery conditions. We had a puncture but little by little we were able to come to the finish.”
Cuesta and Lopez are now working to raise the budget to contest next month’s Rally Islas Canarias.
The post Fifth-corner frustration but Cuesta aims for more ERC action appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.