Cuesta had high hopes for the Portuguese event after switching to a Ford Fiesta Rally4 in the build-up. But he was out five corners from the start of the first special stage.



His co-driver, Alejandro Lopez, explained what went wrong. “On the first corner with mud we go out a little bit but we hit a telegraph pole and the rear side was very bad so we had to retire. But we came back, we very careful in the slippery conditions. We had a puncture but little by little we were able to come to the finish.”



Cuesta and Lopez are now working to raise the budget to contest next month’s Rally Islas Canarias.