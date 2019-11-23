Norbert Herczig’s capture of fifth place in the final FIA European Rally Championship standings represented progress for the MOL Racing Team driver.

Despite a largely luckless campaign in a Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, the four-time Hungarian champion bettered his previous finishing position by one spot.



“Fifth place is a testament to our success in spite of this year's bad luck,” said Herczig. “Although smaller than planned, it is very important that this year's work is not lost, it will bear fruit in the coming years. We know the stages more and more, and we have started rallies where we have never been [previously]. And our Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 racing car has evolved into a seasonal racing car that we've had a lot of work on, so we can start with a reliable, reliable car in the 2020 season.



“This year, I have to highlight and thank you in particular for the year-round MOL Hi5 racing fuel, which has proven to be very good in all circumstances. Whether near 40 degrees Celsius or in the cool, humid weather of the season.”



Although a spate of punctures wrecked hopes of a strong result on the recent rain-hit Rally Hungary, Herczig was nevertheless able to set a fastest stage time, his first of the season.

The post Fifth means ERC progress for Herczig appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.