Pedro Antunes said his fifth place in FIA ERC3 Junior on PZM 76th Rally Poland helped to make up for a tough event for the FPAK Portugal Team ERC driver.

National federation-backed Antunes was back in his more familiar Peugeot after trying Fiesta power for size in Latvia. But it was a tough Poland debut with a heavy practice crash and a sensor issue masking his true pace at the wheel of his Pirelli-equipped entry.



“It was not the best rally for me because of all the problems, but I liked the rally a lot and enjoyed the gravel stages,” said Antunes. “We were happy to be in the end of the rally and fifth place is not bad for everything that happened.”

The post Fifth place provides salvation for Antunes in ERC appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.