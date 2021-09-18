Andreas Mikkelsen is the new leader of the 55th Azores Rallye, which continues with the iconic volcano stage from 10h53 local time.





His margin is a narrow 1.9s heading into the 24.01-kilometre Sete Cidades with home hero Ricardo Moura slipping back after an off-form start to day two. After eight stages, Moura is 20.1s off the lead in third.



