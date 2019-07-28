Fighting Érdi finishes in ERC

Tibor Érdi Jr fought back from the lower reaches of the top 50 to finish Rally di Roma Capitale in P13.

The double ERC2 champion was delayed on the opening stage by a time-consuming puncture, which wrecked his hopes of a points finish in Italy.



Despite the early blow, Hungarian Érdi Jr persevered to finish P13 among the FIA European Rally Championship-registered crews.

