Dani Sordo has explained how his bid to claim his first victory in the FIA European Rally Championship unravelled on Saturday’s day-closing stage of Rally Serras de Fafe e Felguieras.

Sordo led the all-gravel contest at the midday halt but hit trouble on SS5 and again on SS8 in his Team MRF Tyres-entered Hyundai i20 R5.



“We had a good battle for the lead with [Andreas] Mikkelsen and Alexey Lukanyuk,” said the Spaniard. “It was quite close but we lost some time at the start of stage five, but we were fighting. Unfortunately, we lost one part of the steering three kilometres from the start of the last stage. We stopped to repair but after a few more kilometres, we hit a stone and broke the suspension.

The morning was good to get three stage wins for MRF Tyres to be leading after the service. We will now bring the car into service to try to repair it for tomorrow.”



Simone Campedelli, who like Sordo is competing under the Team MRF Tyres banner in Portugal, was also unable to make it through leg one, stopping on SS6 with a mechanical failure.



“We started well but we had a lot of bad luck,” the Italian said. “I am disappointed as I had good pace and we could have improved our position. The MRF Tyres worked well. But we lost power with a wastegate turbo problem. I had no power from the turbo. I tried to continue but with the slippery conditions and with these problems, it is too risky to continue. So we had to stop for the day.”



Photo:Chris Rawes/ERC Radio

