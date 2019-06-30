Final ERC stage in Poland delayed

The concluding stage of PZM 76th Rally Poland has been delayed by a crash for FIA European Rally Championship driver Marijan Griebel.

A tough rally for the past ERC1 Junior and ERC3 Junior champion came to an end only 2.5 kilometres from the finish line of Rally Poland, rolling his Baumschlager Rallye & Racing-run ŠKODA Fabia R5.



Both crew members are reported to be OK after their off but the stage was postponed to help clear his stricken Fabia, with Mattias Adielsson stopped midway through the stage and the rest of the field waiting to start.



MOL Racing Team’s Norbert Herczig cleared the stage before Griebel’s accident but will have to wait to find out what position he finished, as he began only 0.1s behind Adielsson in their battle over eighth place.

