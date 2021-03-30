ERC talent Alberto Battistolli made it a day to remember for the Italian family when he completed the podium on Rally della Val d’Orcia.
But while Battistolli, who has signed up for a full FIA European Rally Championship season, celebrated a fine third place on last weekend’s gravel event in the Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo he shared with co-driver Simone Scattolin, his father won the historic section of the gravel event.
Luigi Battistolli, who competes under the pseudonym ‘Lucky’, triumphed at the wheel of a Lancia Delta Integrale 16V with vastly experienced co-driver Fabrizia Pons.
