Finnish podium “very encouraging”, says ERC’s Breen

FIA European Rally Championship driver Craig Breen described his podium finish on the SM-Itäralli in Finland last weekend – his first competitive outing on MRF tyres – as “very encouraging”.

Breen and stand-in co-driver John Rowan finished third on the national championship event in a BRC Racing Team-prepared Hyundai i20 R5.



Afterwards, Breen wrote on Facebook: “What a super day flying through the Finnish forests. Incredible roads and perfect conditions and, in the end, a very encouraging third place overall. First rally ever for [the] MRF ice tyre and we are all so pleased already with the performance with so much more potential ready to be unlocked in the future. Massive thanks to John Rowan for doing an impeccable job on the notes, and to all at BRC for taking care of the car.”



Breen’s ERC campaign gets underway on the gravel-based Azores Rallye from 26-28 March. He will compete under the Team MRF Tyres as part of a major development programme with the Indian manufacturer.



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing

