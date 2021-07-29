A first fastest stage time in the FIA European Rally Championship helped Simone Tempestini beat Andreas Mikkelsen to seventh place on Rally di Roma Capitale.

The five-time Romanian champion moved ahead of Mikkelsen with the fastest time on the asphalt event’s penultimate stage and kept the Norwegian behind him through the closing test after Mikkelsen spun on a fifth-gear left-hander.



“It was a long rally but a really nice one with quite difficult stages,” said Tempestini. “But we enjoy a lot and we are really happy to be here. I am okay with our pace without any risk.”



Tempestini and co-driver Sergiu Itu will be back in action on Raliul Sibiului, a round off the Romanin championship, this weekend.

