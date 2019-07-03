First ERC3 Junior win there for the taking, says Furuseth

Sindre Furuseth had the pace to land his maiden victory in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship, settling instead for second place when a damaged tyre halted his charge on PZM 76th Rally Poland.

The Norwegian was on course to win the Pirelli-supported category only to drop back on Saturday afternoon. He tried to recover the lost time on Sunday morning but opted to settle for second rather than push all out for victory over Ken Torn.



“I think we deserved to win but Ken [Torn] did a really good job also,” said the Saintéloc Junior Team driver.“We started the first day with flat-out speed and built a small lead, but the puncture put us in a difficult position on the final morning.



“We tried and we closed the gap a little bit. But when I saw Ken’s speed on the rough stage after service, I just thought that this is not possible. Also, Efrén [Llarena] crashed out and from there it was just about survival.



“But the championship looks good with three second places now, but obviously we want to put in that win as well.”

